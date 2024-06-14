Seymour airport hosting Airplane Ride Day fundraiser

The Freeman Army Airfield Museum in Seymour will be holding its annual Airplane Ride Day fundraiser from 9 until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

With a $25 donation, you will be able to see Seymour from the air. There will also be airplanes and military vehicles on display, tours of the museum, a glider to view and rides in a 500 hp biplane for an additional cost. There will be food and drinks to purchase.

The airplane rides will depend on the weather. They will not be available to anyone younger than 5 or who weighs more than 250 pounds.

Proceeds will go to benefit the museum. The museum is at 1035 A Avenue on the Freeman Municipal Airport in Seymour.

Photo courtesy of Freeman Army Airfield Museum