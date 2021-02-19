Sex offender arrested in Jennings County

A registered sex offender was arrested in Jennings County yesterday after allegedly exposing himself to a minor.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that earlier this month, deputies began investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to a girl and offered to give her a ride home in his vehicle. The girl ran away and told her parents, who called to report the crime.

After an investigation, deputies identified a suspect as 29-year-old Brandon Cameron or North Vernon, who is a registered sex offender. A warrant was issued and he was arrested Thursday on charges of public indecency and inappropriate communication with a minor.

The sheriff’s department credited the victim and her family for quickly contacting authorities and giving detailed descriptions of both the suspect and the vehicle, saying the information was crucial to the investigation.