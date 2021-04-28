Sex offender accused of failing to register

A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday night for failing to register as a sex offender and invasion of privacy.

Bartholomew County deputies served an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Jeremiah Burris at about 8:52 p.m. Tuesday night at his home. After initially shutting the door against authorities, Burris surrendered and was taken into custody on four counts of invasion of privacy and failing to register as a sex offender.

Chief Deputy Major Chris Lane said that when sex offenders fail to register, they become a risk to the community and to public safety. He said the department gives offenders every opportunity to register, but if they don’t, “we will search for them, we will find them and they will be arrested.”

Lane said that Sheriff Matt Myers is evaluating the need for additional staff in the department’s Sex Offender Office.