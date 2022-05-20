Severe storms sweep through area; more bad weather possible

Daylight is giving folks across southern Indiana a better look at just how much damage last night’s storms did. A line of strong storms rolled across the southern portion of the state last night and early this morning with reported winds of up to 70 mph.

Some areas of south-central Indiana saw as much as two inches of rain last night and more heavy rain early this morning.

As of early this morning, Duke Energy had reported about 460 customers without power between Jackson and Jennings Counties. Jackson County REMC has about 220 customers without power, Bartholomew County REMC had 166 and Southeastern Indiana REMC is reporting 415 customers without power in its area.

More bad weather could be on its way today and into the weekend. The National Weather Service says you can expect thunderstorms tonight through Saturday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail as the main threats.

Strong southwesterly wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible this afternoon.