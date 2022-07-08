Severe storms possible this afternoon, evening

The National Weather Service says our area is under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening.

Forecasters say that the main threats include damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Localized flash flooding is likely in the south-central area south of Interstate 70. Tornadoes are also possible.

The southernmost part of Indiana is under an excessive heat warning today with Evansville seeing highs in the upper 90s, with the humidity making it feel even hotter.

Our news-gathering partners at TTWN Media Networks Inc. contributed to this report.