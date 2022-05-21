Severe storms causing outages; storm watch continues

The severe thunderstorms that came through the area this afternoon have left thousands without power in south-central Indiana.

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm warnings just before 4 p.m., including a tornado warning for parts of Shelby and Rush counties, which expired at 4:30 p.m. Residents across the region are reporting trees down and up to 70 mph winds.

The Columbus Fire Department is reporting a high volume of calls for service, many related to powerlines down on roadways or on private property. For your safety, firefighters urge you to stay away from any downed powerlines. A downed powerline may still be energized and could cause electrocution.

INDOT says that Interstate 65 was closed north of Columbus due to an overturned semi but that has one lane reopened.

Columbus police say that they are directing traffic at several locations where the power is out and they have responded to several weather related calls including crashes and downed trees.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is asking area motorists to drive with caution this evening.

As of 5:30 p.m., Duke Energy was reporting about 16,000 customers without power in the Columbus area, with another 6,000 in the Nashville area and 4,000 in Bloomington. Bartholomew County REMC is reporting 2,105 without power and Jackson County REMC is reporting about 2,000 customers without power, with most in the Freetown area.

The National Weather Service reports that the storms have mostly moved out of central Indiana, but a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect in our area until 7 p.m.