Several Republican races on county ballots; Early voting starts Tuesday

Early voting starts tomorrow for the May 3rd primary election. In Bartholomew County, there will be a few contested races on the Republican ticket.

In the Indiana House District 59 race, incumbent Republican Ryan Lauer will face a primary challenge from long-time Bartholomew County Prosecutor Bill Nash. Three Republicans will be running for the Indiana House District 73 race covering northeastern Bartholomew County — Jennifer Meltzer, Bob Carmony and Edward K. Comstock II.

The Bartholomew County prosecutors office will have a Republican primary with Lindsey Holden-Kay and Joshua K. Scherschel running for the seat Nash is vacating. And there will be a Republican primary for Bartholomew County Assessor with incumbent Republican Ginny Whipple running against Laura DeDomenic.

Three of the four seats on Bartholomew County Council will have contested Republican primaries. In District 1, incumbent Scott Bonnell will face Dave London and Greg Patterson. In District 2, appointed incumbent Greg Duke is running for the first time against Leah Beyer. And in District 3, incumbent and former sheriff Mark Gorbett will face Derick Olson.

The primary election is May 3rd. Early voting begins at NexusPark, the former Fair Oaks Mall, tomorrow. That will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays until May 2nd. Nexus Park will also host weekend voting hours on Saturdays April 23rd and April 30th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building on Third Street will also offer early voting on April 23 and April 30th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will not be early voting at the courthouse this election.

If you haven’t yet registered to vote, you can do so at the Bartholomew County voter registration office through today, or you can go to indianavoters.in.gov.