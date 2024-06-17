Local News Top Story 

Several blood donation drives upcoming in area

According to the American Red Cross in Indiana there are several upcoming opportunities to give blood.

You can donated blood today, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Johnson County Public Library on State Street in Franklin, on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Library White River Branch, on Library Blvd in Greenwood, on Wednesday from 10 to 4 p.m. at The Commons in downtown Columbus and on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Bartholomew County Public Library.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS