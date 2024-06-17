Several blood donation drives upcoming in area

According to the American Red Cross in Indiana there are several upcoming opportunities to give blood.

You can donated blood today, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Johnson County Public Library on State Street in Franklin, on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Library White River Branch, on Library Blvd in Greenwood, on Wednesday from 10 to 4 p.m. at The Commons in downtown Columbus and on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Bartholomew County Public Library.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS