Services set for missing Seymour pilot

A funeral service is set today for a former Seymour resident who was killed in a plane crash off Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

An obituary for Roger Mills, who was originally from Seymour, indicated he was an avid pilot. Mills, who most-recently lived in Woburn, Massachusetts was flying from Indiana to the Cape on Halloween when his plane crashed. The wreckage was found off Sampson Island. According to the Seymour Tribune, a memorial service will be at 7 p.m. today at Voss and Sons Funeral Service in Seymour.

The cause of the plane crash is being investigated.

You can read more at the Seymour Tribune.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks Inc.