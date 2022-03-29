Senior mulch and compost loading offered Wednesday
The Bartholomew County Solid Waste District will be offering free mulch and compost to seniors Wednesday.
Senior citizens can get one pick-up bed sized scoop of mulch or compost loaded for free from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.
Loading takes place at the Yard Waste Site located behind the Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center at 720 S. Mapleton Street.
You do not need to stop at the office for a loading ticket.
For more information call 812-376-2614 or visit www.bcswmd.com.