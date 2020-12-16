Senior Citizen of the Year chosen by Mill Race Center

Donna Browne has been chosen as the winner of this year’s Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year award from Mill Race Center.

The center announced yesterday that Browne has been privately honored for her work in the community. She is the leader of the Lasting Impressions Show Choir at the center. She is a member of the Bartholomew County Retired Teachers Association and in 2018 received that group’s volunteer of the year award for her work with the choir.

The Senior Citizen of the Year award has been given out since 1957 and in 2011 was renamed in honor of Pearcy. It recognizes a senior citizen for their service to the community and is meant to encourage continued achievement and service from seniors in the community and reinforcing the contributions that seniors make.