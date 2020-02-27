Senator honors longest-serving state employee

State Sen. Eric Koch introduced a resolution to recognize a Brown County man who recently retired as the state’s longest serving employee.

102-year-old Bob Vollmer worked for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for 57 years. He retired Feb. 6 from his role as chief surveyor.

Koch’s office reports that Vollmer served in the U.S. Navy during World War II before returning home to Indiana to graduate from Purdue University with a degree in biological and agricultural engineering in 1952.

A trail in Brown County State Park was recently named in Vollmer’s honor.

Koch’s Bedford district also includes part of Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe counties.

The Senate resolution is available here.