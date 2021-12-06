Senate Republicans offering page positions to area students

The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for next year’s Senate Page Program.

Students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator in the all-day program. Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.

The 2022 Senate Page Program begins in January and runs through early March. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays.

You can get more information and apply online.

Photo: Indiana State Capitol. Creative Commons photo license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/deed.en