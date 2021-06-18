Sen. Walker chosen for four interim study committees

State Sen. Greg Walker is announcing his study committee appointments heading into the 2022 legislative session.

Walker, a Columbus Republican, said he will serve on study committees for elections, employment and labor, pension management oversight and the Native American Indian Affairs Commission.

Walker said he views study committees as “a great opportunity for lawmakers to hear from the public, stakeholders and industry experts on the leading issues affecting our state.”

Study committees meet over the summer and fall to discuss topics approved by a bipartisan Legislative Council.