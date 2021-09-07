Seminar on anti-racism set for Wednesday via Zoom

A Columbus Human Rights Commission series of virtual films, lectures and seminars on topics including diversity, inclusion, and belonging continues tomorrow with a seminar hosted by IUPUC Professor A’ame Joslin.

Joslin will be exploring anti-racism practices and how to integrate them into day-to-day life. She is a Clinical Assistant Professor in Education Policy Studies and Coordinator of Accreditation and Assessment at IUPUC. Last year she was recognized by her peers with the Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Service Award at IUPUC.

The lecture series will be via Zoom and is open to the public. Lectures start at noon and will be recorded for later viewing. For more information and to register, you can go to www.hrcsparks.community.