Semi-finals wrapping up for Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

Voting in the semi-finals of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest wraps up this evening and two local companies are in the running.

Guardian Bikes in Seymour and Hard Truth Whiskey Company in Nashville are both in the semi finals. The winners are determined though online voting and after tonight’s semi-finals wrap up at 9 p.m. this evening, the two finalists will be up for voting through Thursday.

Awards for this year’s top finishers will be presented at the 2024 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on December 11 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.

You can find a link to vote here: https://www.indianachamber.com/coolest-thing-made-in-indiana-tournament/