Semi driver injured in rollover crash near Edinburgh

A semi accident Friday night in Bartholomew County could have been a slippery situation.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a rollover semi crash on Interstate 65 near the Edinburgh exit at about 7:19 p.m. The semi wreck was blocking a northbound lane of the highway.

Rescue workers found that the truck was carrying 20 tons of fabric softener, however the load did not spill into the media. One lane of the interstate had to remain shut down for several hours while crews from the wrecker service unloaded the truck by hand.

The driver of the semi suffered a head injury in the crash and had to receive medical attention, deputies say.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.