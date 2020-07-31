Seeds from China Arriving in Mail

We are hearing more and more stories about people receiving strange packages in the mail from China.

Many Hoosiers say they have gotten packages of seeds, which state conservation experts are urging you not plant because the seeds could contain some sort of invasive species of plant.

State and federal authorities will work together to identify and dispose of the seeds and all related materials.

If you’ve received a packet of unsolicited seeds, you should:

– Keep the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label.

– Place all contents in a zip-top bag.

– Place the bag in an envelope or box and mail to:

State Plant Health Director

Nick Johnson

OR If you can’t mail the items, do not throw them away or burn them! Keep the seeds, packaging and mailing label and contact the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology at 866-663-9684 or[email protected].