Second week of Exhibit Columbus Symposium talks start Tuesday

The Exhibit Columbus 2020 Symposium is heading into its second week of events with a focus on Resiliency and Climate Adaptation.

The first session next will be at 2 Tuesday afternoon and will feature a discussion of landscape architecture and research as a response to climate crises with designer Iaki Alday and landscape architect Kate Orff, moderated by Iker Gil.

Thursday will be a Columbus Conversation at noon featuring Miller Prize recipients Belinda Tato and Jose Luis Vallejo of Ecosistema Urbano along with Rachel Kavathe, Heather Pope, Jason Larrison, and Randy Royer talking about ecological initiatives in our community.

All of this year’s Symposium conversations are happening virtually and they will be going every other week through the last week of October. You are encouraged to take part and the conversations are all free.

You can find more information or sign up for the conversations at ExhibitColumbus.org.