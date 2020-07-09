Second bridge to west side of Columbus to close

INDOT says that both the Carr Hill Road and County Road 200S bridges over Interstate 65 will be closed at the same time, for about a two week overlapping period.

INDOT had originally planned to have Carr Hill Road finished, when work moved to the next bridge, but now Carr Hill Road is not expected to finish until late July. And work on County Road 200S will start next week.

INDOT says that you will see lane closures on the interstate next week near Columbus. Starting Monday night, alternating lanes will be closed south of the Columbus exit, while crews remove and transport existing barriers and equipment at each work site. That work will be done between 9 p.m. at night and 6 a.m. in the morning through Saturday morning, weather permitting.

Crews will also begin install guardrails on Carr Hill Road next week.

Crews will close County Road 200S on or after Monday, July 20th with work starting that night. There will be intermittent stoppages with traffic stopped for up to 20 minutes at a time, while the existing bridge is demolished. That work is also going to be between 9 p.m. at night and 6 a.m. in the morning. The demolition work is expected to take about a week.