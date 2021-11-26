Search ongoing for missing 2-year-old girl after truck found in river

A two-year-old girl remains missing after her father’s truck was found submerged in East Fork White River this morning.

Authorities are searching for two-year-old Emma Sweet. She is a white girl with brown hair and brown eyes weighing 23 pounds.. She was last seen wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies on it.

She and her father were last seen Wednesday afternoon in his black Ford 150 pickup truck. The truck was discovered submerged in the river off of a farm lane near Beatty Lane at almost 6 this morning by duck hunters. Her father was inside and suffering from exposure and hypothermia.

He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. His name has not been released by authorities.

It is not known if she was in the truck when it went into the river. The two had been reported missing and were last seen at about noon on Wednesday.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you should call 911 or 812-379-1689.

Assisting in the search are Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department, Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department, 31 Wrecker, Columbus Regional Hospital medics, and Columbus Fire Department.