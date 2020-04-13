Search continues for missing Jennings Co. man

Indiana State Police say authorities are still looking for a missing North Vernon man.

52-year-old Brian K. Kirby failed to return home on March 28th and his family contacted the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen at a home on Primshire Court in Country Squire Lakes on the evening of March 27th.

Kirby is 5′ 9″ and 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Kirby was believed to have been wearing a gray sweatshirt with “Tennessee” printed in white letters and blue jeans

Indiana State Police has provided detectives and crime scene investigators to assist Jennings County detectives in the search. The State Police Aviation Section and SCUBA Team was also called out in the search for Kirby.

Investigators have collected evidence in the investigation but the investigation is active and ongoing at this time. No arrests have been made in the disappearance of Brian Kirby at this time.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Brian Kirby is urged to contact the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post at (812) 689-5000 or the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at (812)346-4911