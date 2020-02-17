Search continues for missing Hope woman; Videos sought

Local authorities are still looking for any leads into the disappearance of a Hope woman.

A statewide Silver Alert remains in effect for Donna Mitchell. She is a 57 year old white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

She was last seen on Tuesday, February at 7:30 pm. Hope Police said over the weekend that they are looking for any video footage that people may have that would show County Line Road, 700S and 60 SW in Decatur County. They ask that anyone who has cameras that face the road contact the police department so they can view any video that may help in the investigation.

Family members said that she was going to a friend’s house in Letts in Decatur County at the time of her disappearance.

She is believed to be driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the front bumper hanging by a coat hanger. It has Indiana license plate 902QAK.

If you have any information on Mitchell, contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.