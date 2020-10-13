SCUBA diver drowns in Decatur County

A woman drowned in Decatur County Monday while conducting SCUBA training.

Indiana Conservation Officers are reporting that 61-year-old Donna Kishbaugh of Westfield died in the accident that started at about 2:14 p.m. Monday afternoon at Hidden Paradise Campground in Decatur County when she went missing.

Her body was discovered at 2:56 p.m. in 18 feet of water and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conservation officers, Indiana State Police, Shelby County Deputies, Decatur County Deputies, Shelbyville Fire Department, and Decatur County Fire Department assisted in the recovery efforts.

This investigation is still underway.