Scorching heat today; Cooling stations available at libraries

It is going to be a hot one today according to forecasters.

The National Weather Servicer in Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory for our area. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 90s but it could feel like more than 101 in our area. Parts of northern Indiana are going to have heat indexes as high as 107 today.

The weather service forecasters point out that Indianapolis has only had 4 days above 95 degrees since 2014.

The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.

Bartholomew County emergency officials say that county libraries will be available today and Wednesday if you need to get out of the heat.

The Bartholomew County Public Library main branch on Fifth Street is open from 9 until 8 today and Wednesday. The Hope branch is open from 10 to 7 today and from 10 to 5 on Wednesday.

A cooling station is a place where those who don’t have air conditioning can go to cool off. Food, showers, and sleeping areas are not available.