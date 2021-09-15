Scipio residents arrested on drug charges after tip to Seymour Police

Two Scipio residents were arrested on drug-related charges on Friday after more than 35 grams of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle.

According to Seymour police reports released yesterday, narcotics investigators found out that a vehicle containing meth for sale was headed into the city. Police found and stopped the vehicle at about 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on West Tipton Street.

A passenger, 35-year-old Juanita White was wanted on several outstanding warrants and was taken into custody. Police say the driver, 57-year-old Steven Robbins, allegedly struggled with officers before he was Tazed.

A search of the vehicle uncovered the methamphetamine along with about three grams of fentanyl, syringes, an unknown powder and other drug paraphernalia.

In addition to the warrants, White is now facing charges of dealing in and possessing meth, plus possessing a controlled substance, a syringe and drug paraphernalia.

Robbins is facing the same charges plus resisting law enforcement.