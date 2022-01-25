Scipio man facing drug charges after Columbus stop

A Scipio man was arrested early this morning on drug related charges after a traffic stop in Columbus.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy pulled over a vehicle near 8th Street and Central Avenue at about 12:09 this morning. The deputy found that the driver, 36-year-old Jason Austin of Scipio did not have a valid driver’s license. A Columbus Police Department dog alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as a rifle and handgun.

Austin is facing preliminary charges for possessing cocaine, marijuana, a controlled substance, a legend drug, drug paraphernalia and a syringe or needle, as well as driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction.

Evidence photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.