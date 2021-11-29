Scipio man arrested on marijuana-related charges

Jennings County deputies stopped a vehicle for traffic violations Saturday and ended up arresting the driver on drug-dealing charges.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies noced a driver make several traffic violations at about 6:06 Saturday evening on County Road 500S. The driver, 20-year-old Tennessee Henry of Scipio, was already on probation for dealing marijuana.

A search of the vehicle found marijuana packaged for sale, digital scales, THC vape cartridges and THC was, in addition to more than $13,000 cash. police determined the money was from drug transactions and arrested Henry on preliminary charges of dealing in and possessing marijuana.

His bond amount was doubled because he was already on probation at the time of his arrest.