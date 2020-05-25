School supply assistance registration underway

Applications are now open for families who will need help with school supplies in the coming school year.

The Bartholomew County School Supply Assistance Program has now opened registration for the annual supply drive. Children must be registered in a Bartholomew County school in kindergarten through 12th grade to be eligible for assistance. That includes BCSC, Flat Rock-Hawcreek and private schools in the county. Those who request help by July 17th will be given priority.

Last year, about 2,000 students received free basic school supplies through this program. All supplies are provided through community contributions.

To register you children for assistance call (812) 375-2216 or 812-375-9370 for help in Spanish.

To donate financially, you can go through the United Way’s website at www.uwbarthco.org/bcssap. Tax-deductible cash, check or money order donations can be made payable and sent to BCSSAP, 1531 13th Street, Suite 1100, Columbus, IN 47201