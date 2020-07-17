School supply assistance deadline is today

Today is the application deadline for families to make the priority list for help from the Bartholomew County School Supply Assistance Program.

The program is taking applications for families with students who will need help getting their school supplies. The program has served about 2,000 students per year, but with the high unemployment and furloughs organizers expect to have record numbers of applicants this school year.

The program is open to any Bartholomew County students in grades K-12 including schools in BCSC and Flat Rock-Hawcreek, as well as private and parochial schools. .

To register your children for assistance call (812) 375-2216 or 812-375-9370 for help in Spanish.

If you would like to help provide school supplies, you can check out the Bartholomew County School Supply Assistance Program wishlist on Amazon. You can donate money through the United Way’s website at www.uwbarthco.org/bcssap