School safety grants announced for area districts

An area legislator is announcing more schools in his district that will be getting grants to improve school safety.

Seymour Republican State Rep. Jim Lucas joined with other Bartholomew County legislators Ryan Lauer and Jennifer Meltzer last week to announce a quarter of a million dollars in grants to Bartholomew County schools.

Lucas is announcing more grants from the state’s Secured School Safety Grant Program in his district which includes parts of Jackson, Scott and Washington counties.

According to Lucas, some Jackson County districts to receive funds include:

$81,000 to both Brownstown Central Community School Corp. and Seymour Community Schools.

$44,916 to Trinity Lutheran High School and $40,459 to St. Peter Lutheran School

$28,350 to Crothersville Community Schools.

$23,754 to Medora Community School Corp.,

$22,014 to Immanuel Lutheran School.

Other recent announcements:

• Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp., $81,000;

• Columbus Christian School Inc., $22,425;

• East Washington School Corp., $48,600;

• Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp.,$45,586;

• Salem Community Schools, $43,383;

• Scott County School District 1, $32,975;

• Scott County School District 2, $81,000;

• St. Bartholomew School, $26,907;

• West Washington School Corp., $40,500; and

• White Creek Lutheran School, $34,725.

The funds can be used for a wide range of safety needs including school resource officers, equipment and technology, active-event warning systems, threat assessments, and student and parent support services programs.

You can find a link for more information here: https://www.in.gov/schoolsafety/home/