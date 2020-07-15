School resource officer recognized by national group

Sgt. Julie Quesenbery, a Columbus Police Department School Resource officer at Columbus East High School and Fodrea Elementary, has been recognized with an award from the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Earlier this month, Quesenbery was chosen for the Regional Service Award for Region 5 which includes Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Kansas. She has been a school resource officer since 2014 and is the co-author of the Situational Awareness for Everyday, or SAFE, program which teaches high school seniors to be safe in and away from school.

The program has been taught locally for five years and Quesenbery will be presenting the program at a conference later this month. She hopes to make the program available to officers statewide.