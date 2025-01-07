School officials make decision to put off classes

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are closed today on what would have been the first day back from winter break for students.

The first winter storm of the season and of the year, left a new administration to make the decision to keep kids home. Josh Burnett, spokesman for the school district, recently explained the decision process, saying that school officials head out early to check out road conditions and make a decision by 5 in the morning.

Burnett said that decision makers recognize the impact that closing schools have on families, as well as local businesses.

But the safety of the children both getting to school and getting home is the primary deciding factor.

Burnett said Monday’s scheduled BCSC school board meeting was postponed due to the weather. It will be held next Monday.

Many local schools and businesses are closed today because of the snowy conditions. You can check out the complete list here: https://delays.1010wcsi.com