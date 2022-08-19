School board filings continue for fall election

Filing continues for school board elections in Bartholomew County. Since last week, three candidates have filed to run in Bartholomew Consolidated and Flat Rock-Hawcreek school board races.

David Vincent filed for District 1 on the BCSC School Board and Cheryl K. Miles-Vieth filed for District 6.

David J. O’Neill has filed for the Flatrock District seat on the Flatrock-Hawcreek School Board.

To run, candidates must submit petitions with 10 signatures from residents. After the petitions are checked and approved by the clerk’s office, the candidates then file to become certified.

The filing period runs through August 26th.