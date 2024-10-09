Scholarship applications open through Heritage Fund portal

Applications are now open for 2025 scholarships through Heritage Fund, the Bartholomew County Community Foundation, and organizers say that they are easier than ever to apply for.

After filling out the application form through a new online portal, Bartholomew County students will automatically be applying for any scholarships they may quality for. You should review all information carefully and answer all questions to determine which scholarships you might be qualified for. After applying you will receive a confirmation and be notified of any additional information needed for a particular scholarship.

New and returning applicants will need to create an account through the new site.

Among the scholarships now accepting applications are the Brown Music Awards scholarships. The Anna Newell Brown Award for Vocal Excellence and the Betty F. Brown Award for Instrumental Excellence aim to encourage formal vocal and music education for Bartholomew County students.

New this year is a Columbus Evening Kiwanis Club Scholarship established by W. Calvert Brand and grown over time through the fundraising efforts of the Columbus Evening Kiwanis Club. There is also a Patrick Bowman Memorial Music Fund for students pursuing an education or career in music aimed at guitar players, songwriters or country music performers.

This year, more than $1 million dollars in scholarships were awarded to area students.

Completed applications are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 30 th. You can find the application form along with a list of scholarships and their eligibility requirements at https://heritagefundbc.org/scholarships/

For questions or more information, you can contact scholarship manager Jeanette Marsh at 812-376-7772.