Scholarship applications available starting Jan. 1st in Johnson County

The Johnson County Community Foundation is announcing the opening of scholarship applications for 2025.

According to the organization, applications go live online on January 1st, with the application deadline for scholarships on February 24th. Guides to all the available scholarships are available at local high school guidance counselor offices, or you can pick up a guide at the foundation offices on South Main Street in Franklin. You can also find the scholarship guide here: https://tinyurl.com/2v9hmpvt

This year the foundation awarded 123 scholarships for a total of $370,000. Organizers say the foundation is dedicated to helping students achieve their dreams through scholarships funded by generous donors.