Scholarship applications available in Bartholomew County

Heritage Fund of Bartholomew County is announcing that applications for the 2023 scholarship season are now available online.

A listing of scholarships, eligibility requirements and the application link are available at heritagefundbc.org/scholarships, under the Scholarships heading. Completed applications must be submitted by mid January.

Heritage Fund awarded more than $500,000 in educational scholarships in 2021 to area students. Scholarships are available for graduating high school seniors, college students, graduate school students and non-traditional students.