Schneck’s Fish to head Indiana Hospital Association district

Schneck Medical Center’s president and CEO has been named the president of the Indiana Hospital Association’s Southeastern Indiana District for 2021 and 2022

Dr. Eric Fish has more than 15 years of leadership experience at Schneck, most recently, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Previous postopms included Medical Director of Schneck Obstetrics & Gynecology, President of the Schneck Medical Staff, Chairman of the Board of Managers for Inspire Health Partners, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, and

IHA’s Board of Directors includes representatives from hospitals of all sizes across Indiana. These hospital leaders provide their insight as IHA sets strategic priorities, plans its annual activities and reviews membership requests.