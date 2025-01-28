Schneck unveils renovated, upgraded inpatient unit

Starting today, Schneck Medical Center in Seymour will be welcoming patients to a newly revamped inpatient unit.

The area now features modern technology, equipment and furnishings. And the aesthetics of the space are meant to be more welcoming and comfortable for patients and visitors.

Amy Pettit, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for the hospital, explains the changes to the medical surgical floor.

Petit talked about how the new technological improvements will help patients and staff.

The renovations on the third floor unit are the first major changes to the floorplans since the 1960s. Later renovations, including the most recent in 2007, only involved paint, finishes and flooring upgrades, Pettit said.

Funding for the renovations came in part from state provided READI grant money. Planning for the renovations began in early 2023 and the work started late that year.

An open house was held yesterday.