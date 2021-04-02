Schneck to continue mask requirements after mandate ends

Schneck Medical Center and Schneck Physician Practices will continue to require all patients, visitors, and staff to wear masks even after the statewide mandate ends on Tuesday.

Dr. Ryan Stone, chief medical officer at Schneck, said that masks are proven to be effective in lowering the risk of transmission. He said that it is the hospital’s duty to create the safest environment possible for those seeking care in Schneck’s facilities and for the hospital’s caregivers.

He said the hospital will continue to follow CDC guidelines. The hospital is encouraging to follow the steps of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and frequent hand washing as a way to stop the spread of the disease.