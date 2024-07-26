Schneck seeks community’s thoughts on health needs

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is hoping to get your thoughts on the community’s health needs.

The hospital is launching a Community Health Needs Assessment and are inviting anyone in the community to take part.

The assessment is meant to identify the most pressing health issues facing the community. Steps will include gathering data, assessing health indicators, and looking for your thoughts. The information will help Schneck with its strategic planning and allocating resources to better serve community needs.

You can take part in the survey with a link available on the hospital website, through social media links or by picking up a physical copy of the survey, at the greeter’s desk at the hospital from 7 to 4 Monday thorugh Friday.

The deadline to take the survey is August 16th.