Schneck seeking applicants for Dr. Bud Scholarship

Schneck Medical Center is accepting applications for the Dr. Bud Scholarship to help registered nursing school students.

To be eligible, you must be pursuing a course of study to become a registered nurse and have successfully completed your freshman year. Primary consideration will be given to Jackson, Jennings, Scott, and Washington County residents.

The scholarship was established in honor of Dr. H.P. Bud Graessle. Dr. Graessle was a Seymour native and a practicing physician and surgeon for 53 years.

The deadline to apply is May 21st.

You can find an application online at www.schneckmed.org/scholarships.