Schneck offering vaccination clinic during Oktoberfest

Schneck Medical Center will be hosting a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Oktoberfest this weekend in downtown Seymour.

The clinic will be at the corner of Tipton and Walnut streets in the grassy lot across from the hospital. You will be able to get vaccines from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The clinic will offering the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The booster dose of Pfizer will also be available. Those who want the booster dose will be required to attest to their eligibility. If you are eligible, bring your vaccination record to your appointment.