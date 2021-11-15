Schneck offering pediatric COVID clinic Saturday

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour will be offering a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend. That will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday on the fourth floor of the Schneck Professional Building.

No registrations are required and the clinic will be for walk-ins only.

Children ages 5 through 11 years will receive one-third of the adult dose of the Pfizer vaccine using smaller needles that are designed specifically for children. A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is needed three weeks after the first shot and will be scheduled at the clinic.

Children receiving the vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In addition, first, second and booster COVID vaccines will be available for everyone.