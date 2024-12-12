Schneck offering grieving help starting again in January

Schneck Hospice in Seymour is announcing a new series of its GriefShare seminars in the new year.

GriefShare is a 13-week program open to anyone 14 or older coping with a loss. The hospice says that GriefShare seminars feature video sessions and discussion. You will gain access to GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss.

The GriefShare program is being held in three locations in Seymour starting in January:

The Point on Myers Street

First Baptist Church on Community Drive

and Calvary Baptist Church on North Ewing Street

Registration is not required, but preferred. You can get more information or register by calling 812-523-4879.