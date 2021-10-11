Schneck offering flu vaccine clinics on Saturdays

Schneck Primary Care will be offering flu clinics over the next three Saturdays at locations in Seymour and Brownstown.

The clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the first on Saturday at Schneck Professional Building’s parking garage on level 4, on Oct. 23rd at the Schneck Primary Care Brownstown parking lot, and again on Oct. 30 at the Schneck Professional Building’s parking garage.

The vaccine is available in regular doses and in high doses for those 65 and older. The cost is covered by most insurances or you can self-pay. The vaccines will be available first come, first served. You can get more information at 812-522-1613