Schneck offering drive-in flu clinics in October

Schneck Primary Care in Seymour will be offering drive-thru flu vaccination clinics next month in Jackson County.

The vaccine is available in regular dose and high dose for those 65 and older. The cost of the flu vaccine is covered by most insurance plans or self-pay. You should bring your identification and your insurance information.

The clinics will be Oct. 8th and 22nd from 8 to noon on Level 4 of the Schneck Professional Building Parking Garage in Seymour. And October 15th from 8 to noon in the Schneck Primary Care Parking Lot in Brownstown.

The vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call 812-522-1613.