Schneck offering classes for safe babysitting

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour will be offering Safe Sitter classes starting next week, to teach babysitters how to keep their young charges safe.

There is no cost to participate. For sitters entering grades 6, 7 and 8, the Safe Sitter program is meant to teach babysitters life and safety skills and to equip them with the tools to handle emergencies

Safe Sitters is a one-day class held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seymour classes will be held at the Schneck Professional Building in Classroom 500 on June 3, 4, 10, 17, 18, and 24. There will be a North Vernon session at the Jennings County Public Library on June 25th. Classes will also be offered in Scottsburg and Salem.

Classes are limited to 12 students each. Several June classes have already filled up.

For more information, you can call 812-523-4773 or register online at SchneckMed.org.