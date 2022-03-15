Schneck Medical Center named to top 20 rural hospitals list

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour is announcing that it has been named one of the top 20 rural and community hospitals in the country, according to the National Rural Health Association.

The award is based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. The award is based on eight criteria including inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, costs, charge, and financial efficiency.

This is the second consecutive year Schneck has been named to the Top 20.