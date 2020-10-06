Schneck Medical Center announces winners of Daisy and Bee awards

Schneck Medical Center recently announced the winners of its Daisy and Bee awards. Daisy awards go to nurses and Bee awards to non-nursing team members, to recognize extraordinary, compassionate care provided to patients and families.

Sixty-four stories of exceptional care were submitted by staff, families, and patients. The DAISY and BEE committees reviewed the blinded nominations to determine nine award recipients.

The DAISY Award recipients are: Tracy McKinney Lyda Ritz, Carla Wright and Kelly Turner. The Daisy Leadership Award was presented to Heather Woods.

The BEE Award recipients are: Erika Brown, Chealsy Parr, Peggy Teipen, and Kim Bush.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at the age of 33 from an auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the award to thank nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.